Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 38,709 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,709 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.43. 62,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,319. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.38. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

