Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Sensata Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,469,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $823,811,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,957,000 after buying an additional 664,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,261,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,582. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

