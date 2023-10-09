Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

