Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 981,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,264,746. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

