Field & Main Bank Has $287,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Southern by 26.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $65.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

