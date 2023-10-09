Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $363.75. 156,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,951. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.66.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

