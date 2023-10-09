Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 220.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.39. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,654. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

