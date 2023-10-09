Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.44. 54,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

