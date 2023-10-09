Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 309.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

NDAQ traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

