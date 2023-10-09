Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.56 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,771 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $369,091,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

