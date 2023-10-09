Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 274.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $86.82. 47,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

