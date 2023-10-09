Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Global Payments makes up about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,509. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

