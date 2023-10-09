Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,842 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

EOG stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 835,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

