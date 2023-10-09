Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

