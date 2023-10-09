Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.83. The company had a trading volume of 233,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,431. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

