69,241 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 2,470,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,660. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

