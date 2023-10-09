Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,315,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,358. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

