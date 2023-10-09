Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,514 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of URI traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.10. The company had a trading volume of 90,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,437. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.97 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

