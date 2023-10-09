Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,737,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.07. 405,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,512. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

