Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 952,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BIV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 305,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,246. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

