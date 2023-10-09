Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $464,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

