Field & Main Bank Has $991,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $195.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.90.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.