First American Trust FSB Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWR opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

