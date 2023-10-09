Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $264.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average is $246.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

