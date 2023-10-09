Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 941.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

