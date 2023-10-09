Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $232.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $245.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.58.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

