V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $413.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $250.38 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.