HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.32. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 58,495 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HPK shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,427.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,053,391 shares of company stock worth $96,447,120. 83.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,721 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

