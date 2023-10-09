Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $24.59

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $25.62. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 1,958,880 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $89,591,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

