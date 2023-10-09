Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,841. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

