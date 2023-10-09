Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Up to $61.42

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $63.99. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 797,351 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

