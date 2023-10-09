Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock valued at $253,978,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $183.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.07 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

