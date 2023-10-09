Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

