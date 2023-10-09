Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $194.19 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

