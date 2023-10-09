Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.