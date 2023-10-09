Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.34.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $326.82. 7,297,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,002,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.