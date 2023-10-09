Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 737,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.