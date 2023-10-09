Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

CMI traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.34. 124,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,093. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

