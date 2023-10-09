Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.43.

MU traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 2,929,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,755,229. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

