Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 39,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.60. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.