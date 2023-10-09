StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.24. 71,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,543. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.