SWS Partners Buys 1,017 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 72.5% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 146,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DUK stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

