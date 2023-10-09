Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,242 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $27.79. 664,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,334. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

