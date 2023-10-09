Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 79,793 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,793 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

SCHA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 91,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

