Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 371,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

