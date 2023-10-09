Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 193,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 781,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. 734,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,818. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

