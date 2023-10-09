Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.71. 613,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,878. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

