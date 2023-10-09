SWS Partners Buys 18,169 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SWS Partners grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.16. 421,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

