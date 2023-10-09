Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 119,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MPC traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,862. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.