SWS Partners Sells 9,600 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Block were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,248,284. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.61 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Block

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock worth $1,722,034. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.